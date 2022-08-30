L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

LCAA remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,566. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.