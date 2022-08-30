La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $38.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $52.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

