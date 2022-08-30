Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.97. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

