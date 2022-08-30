Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,727. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$36.54 and a 12-month high of C$45.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.84.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.