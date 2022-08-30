Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $12,818,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

