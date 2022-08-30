Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.