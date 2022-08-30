Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 47821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.42%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

