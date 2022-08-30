Lethean Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $99,948.89 and approximately $26.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.25 or 0.07837202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00164196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00268446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00576297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

