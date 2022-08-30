Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after buying an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 4,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,999. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

