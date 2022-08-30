LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.72. LG Display shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 4,678 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
