LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPLGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.72. LG Display shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 4,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LG Display by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

