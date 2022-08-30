Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,908. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $102.14 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
