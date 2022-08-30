LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.02.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

