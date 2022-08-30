LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LFVN remained flat at $3.77 on Tuesday. 23,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,487. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.