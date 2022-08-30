Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

