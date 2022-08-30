LinkEye (LET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $134,493.00

LinkEye (LET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $134,493.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00813708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
LinkEye Profile
LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling LinkEye
