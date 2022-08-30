Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.00

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 138594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.10 ($0.91).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £87.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,082.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.94.

Insider Transactions at Litigation Capital Management

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($262,808.12).

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

