LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

