LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Update

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.
LogicBio Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 110,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,210. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
