Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

