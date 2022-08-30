Lucid Group (LCID) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lucid Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Group Competitors 816 2081 2837 117 2.39

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 116.72%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -1,030.53% -34.45% -19.66% Lucid Group Competitors -16,635.24% -20.79% -9.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million -$2.58 billion -10.45 Lucid Group Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -7.05

Lucid Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucid Group competitors beat Lucid Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

