Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.68.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.