Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) to Issue $1.24 Interim Dividend

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.244 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

