Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 243,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,471,634. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 573,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

