Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,128 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,234.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 521,485 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,444,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 183,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,754. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

