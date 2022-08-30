Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438,137 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $23,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,741.9% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 476,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 459,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,227. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.