Madison Asset Management LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

