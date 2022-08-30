Madison Asset Management LLC Has $32.86 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 644,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $176,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,171,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $593,206,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.3 %

UNP stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.04. 14,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,477. The stock has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

