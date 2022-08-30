Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $121.26. 41,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,136. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

