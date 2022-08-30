Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227,645 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $608,919,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $454,553,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. 166,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. The company has a market capitalization of $259.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.