Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 30,549 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,549 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after acquiring an additional 317,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,594,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,420,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

