Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 65,821 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,821 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 115,563 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,278. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.