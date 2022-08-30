MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. 20,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 217,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 391,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

