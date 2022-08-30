MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. 20,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
