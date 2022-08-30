Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Malibu Boats worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 2,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $78.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.