Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF remained flat at $11.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03. Mandom has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

Get Mandom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mandom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.