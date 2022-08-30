MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00134238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081992 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

