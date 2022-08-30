Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,228,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,114,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,970 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 331,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 189,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 111,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,701. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

