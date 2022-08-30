Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

MMC traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $162.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

