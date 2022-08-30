Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,352 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $48,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $174.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

