Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,190. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

