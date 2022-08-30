Martingale Asset Management L P Has $57.88 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,183 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $57,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.84. 100,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.88. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

