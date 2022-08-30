Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,366 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.56. 8,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,764. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average is $253.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

