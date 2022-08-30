Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 138,955 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 138,955 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $124,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 13.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 145,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 88,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 376,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

