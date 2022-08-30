Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,162,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.92.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

