Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -80.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,853,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

