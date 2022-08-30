Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.80.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,669. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.