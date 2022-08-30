Mate Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $2,516.80 and $217.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
