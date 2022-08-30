McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.34. The company has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

