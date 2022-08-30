Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 38,738 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 301% compared to the average volume of 9,670 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 11,251,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,347. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,901,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.