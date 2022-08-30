Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,760,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 16,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 6,489,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336,161. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

