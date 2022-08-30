MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.49 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $30,685.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00834500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Coin Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,633,413,979 coins and its circulating supply is 3,461,721,286 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.
