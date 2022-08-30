MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $244.96

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $244.96, but opened at $253.46. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $246.98, with a volume of 2,018 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
